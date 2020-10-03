Ozoza Lifestyle set to explore legacies of African queens, icons through fashion – Atta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-Executive Director of Ozoza Lifestyle,a foremost African heritage and style brand, Ms Aziza Atta, has said the organisation was set to explore the legacies of African queens and icons through fashion.

Speaking during an online fashion brief,Atta also said that the group would also hold a life of lectures to celebrate the legacies of queens in Africa.

She said the series of scheduled programmes are designed to spotlight the inspirational lives of women who ruled kingdoms on the continent.

“Our brand would use fashion inspired by African prints and history to tell stories about strong African women that have otherwise being underreported,” she said.

She said that the brand was deeply engaged in research and its designs are birth and inspired by findings from its researches.

Atta also said that the brand is focused on holding series of seminars and webinars on West African culture and history and to deliver on its mandates to institutions and diverse audiences.

This she said was because African Queens fashion series has had a very positive response globally, especially in the fashion world.

“Our collections are inspired by African themes and therefore our fashion is interwoven with history and culture,” she said.

Atta noted that the brand is scheduled to hold its first online fashion and culture series to examine the life and legacy of Queen Yaa Asantewaa, the legendary Ashanti Queen and Queen Amina of Zazzau.

She said that a riveting lecture would be delivered on the legacy of Queen Am in a by a renowned lecturer from the department of English and Literary Studies from Amadu Bello University, Zaria and another by the President of the International Theater Institute.

She said this was to expand on the life of Queen Amina and the importance of incorporating the lessons from her life in the lives of women today.

Atta said that women need to be more involved in the development of society and Queens, such as Queen Amina was a prime example of the importance of women’s involvement in society development.

According to her, If you want to develop any society, women will have to be actively involved at various levels and in various sectors.

“Queen mothers like Amina was key in this development process.

“African women had quite strong roles.

“It is just that during the colonial era, they dealt only with the male chiefs and right away the power of Queen mothers was diminished.

“The strong roles of women were relegated and the cultures just went on,” she said.

Atta, however, said that fashion had come to relive the lives of this strong women.

She said that the brand had come to explore the legacies of this Queens and to marry other various forms of art to promote knowledge of African heritage and culture.

VANGUARD

