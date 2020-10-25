Vanguard Logo

Oyetola to Looters: Return loots in 72 hrs or face prosecution

#EndSARS protest: Oyetola appeals for calm in Osun
Gboyega Oyetola

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Sunday issued 72-hour period of amnesty for looters to return stolen property or face the full wrath of the law.

Oyetola who spoke during an on the spot assessment of the extent of damage perpetrated by looters in the state on Saturday said those who perpetrated the act have the period as grace to return the looted property to either the palace of monarchs within their domain or the Chairmen of their respective council areas.

Details later…

