Oyetola doesn’t understand masses feelings, says Osun PDP

…People are happy with us – APC

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Chairman in Osun State, Mr Sunday Bisi on Tuesday said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state is bereft of ideas required to move Osun to prosperity, saying governor Adegboyega Oyetola is detached from the yearnings of masses.

Addressing the party’s supporters at the party’s Secretariat at Biket, Osogbo, he said rather than make the welfare of the people a concern the APC-led administration plunged the state into debt and its people in untold hardship.

He said it is time the masses support the PDP to unseat the APC from the government house and enthrone good governance in the state, as well as return Osun to the path of prosperity.

‘It is clear that the those at the saddle presently in the state are bereft of empathic connection with the yearnings of the people of the state because the majority of them who call the shots and mould the backstage policies in their cult-like assembly have nothing to look up to, like the biblical treasure, strong enough as a source of inspiration to keep their mind and administer the state with the fear of God and empathy.

“They are too disconnected and preoccupied with serving the ruinous interest of their god of Mammon than serving the state and saving it from economic deprivation. They cannot help it because Osun to them, is purely a political shopping mall, where they trade and elope to their base”, said Bisi.

The task ahead of all of us in Osun PDP today is very clear. The task simply begets the need for us as a party to respond without wavering, to the loud whisperings of the electorate in restoring the State to the path of dignity and prosperity for them and for all of us, indigenous inhabitants, who have no other place to call our home come rain, come shine.

However, the APC in a statement by its Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Mr Kunle Oyatomi said the PDP that is yet to resolve it numerous internal crisis is accusing another party of lack of idea to run a state, urging the party to first rally its members support before seeking that of the populace in the state.

“The task of the opposition PDP is not clear yet, and cannot be clear, as many of their members are angry with the leadership. In fact, the People’s Democratic Party in Osun is in serious crisis which cannot even be managed since they lacked managerial skills. Sunday Bisi should first pray to have a stable seat in the first place. In the space of two months, the party had three chairmen. He should ensure that alone is finally resolved. That party is in a crisis.

“The current acting chairman of the failed party, PDP, in Osun should stop hallucinating as good people of Osun are very very happy with the government of Governor Gboyega Oyetola”, he said

Vanguard News

