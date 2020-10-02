Our candidate’s eligibility unassailable, Lagos APC tells rumour mongers

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described as “unassailable and unquestionable” the eligibility of its Lagos East by-election senatorial candidate, Mr Tokunbo Abiru.

The APC, in a statement on Thursday by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo, said there was no court suit challenging the eligibility of Abiru as being reported in some online media.

“Our attention has been drawn to an online report by an unknown blog alleging that a suit has been instituted challenging the eligibility of our candidate, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, to contest for the Lagos East Senatorial Election on account of a purported double registration as a voter.

“The allegation as contained in that report is not only false but we find it laughable.

“It is apparent that the plaintiffs have not availed themselves the original copy of the Electoral Act 2010 (As amended).

“We understand their panic, fear and unease on account of the overwhelming and calamitous defeat that awaits them on the 31st of October, 2020.

“They should do well to ask the traducers of Willie Obiano (of Anambra State) and Yahaya Bello (of Kogi State) and avail themselves of several other Court decisions in that respect,” Oladejo said.

The spokesman urged those peddling the rumour to desist and stop chasing shadow.

“Let them continue to chase shadows while we remain focused as we campaign and gather support in the nooks and crannies of the Lagos East Constituency.

“We assure our teaming supporters and the entire electorate that our candidate’s eligibility is unassailable and by God’s grace he will emerge victorious at the election come 31st October, 2020.” (NAN)V

