Otega unveils artwork, track-list for new album ‘Really Bhard’

Nigerian “All Genre” recording artiste, Ifedayo Stephen Oghenetega, widely known by his stage name Otega (or Jogbo Boy), has unveiled the official artwork and track-list for his soon to be released album titled “Really Bhard (All In One Body)”.

Popularly regarded as the ‘Gbogbo Jogbo (All In One Body)’, “Really Bhard” serves as Otega’s First studio album.

The lead single titled “WHEN” which was released in August is one of the most played songs in Nigeria at the moment.

The Advert Gang Huncho and multiple hit recording artiste announced on Instagram that the 18-track album will be released on 16th of October 2020.

