Osun relaxes curfew, now takes effect 8pm to 6am

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has relaxed the 24 hours curfew imposed on the state, now scheduled to take effect between 8 pm to 6 am.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji stated that the new curfew takes effect from Thursday, October 29, adding that despite the relaxation of the curfew, security operatives would remain on the streets to enforce the new directive.

It reads, “Following the high level of compliance with the 24-hour curfew declared last Saturday to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the State, Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the relaxation of the curfew period, effective from tomorrow, Thursday, October 29, 2020.

“Consequently, the curfew will now run from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am daily. Security operatives will still remain on the streets to enforce the new curfew directive with a view to further maintaining law and order. Also, all motorcycle operators will now operate from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm daily. This will subsist even after the curfew is completely lifted.

“As we all know, the curfew was never declared in the first instance to inflict hardship on our people but to protect them and return normalcy to the State.

“We appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari and all the security agencies for their various roles in ensuring that normalcy and peace return to our State.

“We commend the residents and citizens of Osun for their show of understanding and cooperation in the last five days of the curfew. We also laud our youths for displaying a high sense of maturity and understanding in calling off any form of protest in light of the prevailing circumstances.

“Government remains committed to the cause of our youths and shall take every necessary step to ensure their welfare.

“Government also commends those who took advantage of the amnesty period to return looted items in line with the Omoluabi ethos for which we are known.

“Whistle Blowers could still reach out to us on 08187187678 for information on looted items. However, effective from tomorrow, Thursday, October 29, anyone found to be in possession of any looted item will be arrested, investigated and prosecuted as earlier announced.

“All citizens and residents are enjoined to be peaceful and be law-abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property”.

