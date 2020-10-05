Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The management of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo has inaugurated a panel to inquire the treatment given to deceased personnel of Department of State Security (DSS), Seyi Asebowale hit by a stray bullet.

Adebowale was hit by a stray bullet from the rifle of one Sunday Dada, an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps after a public function at the palace of Olowu of Kuta, in Ayedire Local Government Area of the state on September 15.

Meanwhile, during his treatment at the teaching hospital on September 17, officials of the security agent had lamented the manner the deceased was attended to before his eventual death on Monday, September 28 and requested for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

However, a source in the hospital confided in the medium that the deceased’s body had been allegedly embalmed before the physician that conducted the autopsy on it arrived from a teaching hospital outside the state.

However, the hospital’s spokesperson, Ayodele Adeyemo in a statement issued on Sunday evening stated that the hospital tried its best to save his life but unfortunately he could not survive it.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Management of Lautech Teaching Hospital Osogbo has been called to the trending news report about the unfortunate incident that involved gunshot between operatives of two security outfits DSS and NSCDC in which one of them eventually died at the hospital.

The hospital made frantic efforts to save the life of this officer l when he was presented to our hospital. The patient was operated twice in order to ameliorate the complications from the injury sustained. Unfortunately, he could not survive.

Efforts are being made to audit the death of this officer with a post-mortem and a panel to look at all the care given from reception till he died.

While assuring the general public that the matter will be given utmost scrutiny, we once again commiserate with the DSS and the entire family of the deceased”.

