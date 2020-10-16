Osanebi doles out over N19.5m, food items to women, to relief flood

Kindly Share This Story:

In honour of Ndokwa East first female chairman, Enyi Mary Chidi and to cushion the effect of flood on his constituents, member representing Ndokwa East State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, has promised to send relief materials to Ndokwa East Women.

Osanebi who made the statement during the house commissioning cum dedication and birthday celebration of Mary Chidi, added that the first female chairman of Ndokwa East had over the years demonstrated uncommon leadership charisma, worthy of commendation.

He noted that Ndokwa East women, especially the multitudes the former chairman employed in her days as council chairman would never forget Mary Chidi in a hurry, noting that the women needs succour now due to the ravaging flood.

Osanebi revealed that he has released twenty million naira for the purpose and that the women would be reached shortly in their various homes with cash and food items.

He added that 2000 women across the 10 wards of Ndokwa East would be given cash gifts of 5000.

Three hundred bags of rice, three hundred cartons of noodles and 300 gallons of ground nut oil with other items will be distributed across the local government to the women, to succour the people at a time like this.

Osanebi noted that Ndokwa East women has always shown him love and is just a little way to identify with them and also honour a woman of substance who had distinguished herself in the politics of Ndokwa East and Delta State in general.

High points of the birthday celebration and house commissioning was prayers for Mrs Mary Chidi, cutting of cakes and ribbon to open the new house.

