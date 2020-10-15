Ortom appeals to ASUU to end strike, calls for Police reforms

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU to call off its prolonged strike by reaching an agreement with the federal government on registering for the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

The Governor who made the appeal Thursday, when he hosted the leadership of the National Union of Benue State Students, NUBESS, in Makurdi said the IPPIS was designed to introduce sanity in the accounting system which should be commended.

While lamenting the long stay of students at home partly owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the strike, the Governor pointing out that it would be in the interest of all for ASUU to end the lingering strike.

He also commended the students and the entire Benue youths “for remaining peaceful and law abiding since the beginning of the End SARS and End ASUU strike protests and by this, you have all demonstrated maturity and understanding.”

The Governor who reiterated that he was always ready to applaud friendly programmes of the Federal Government as well as criticize the harsh ones particularly frowned at the way the Nigerian Police were treated in the country, saying the force needed holistic reformation in terms of funding, training, and equipment.

He informed the students that the N50million he had earlier approved for the payment of their bursary allowances had been released to the Scholarship Board and directed his Chief of Staff to liaise with the Education Commissioner to ensure the immediate payment.

Earlier, the National President of NUBESS, Comrade Joshua Lubem, commended the Governor for his giant strides in education, even as he called on the Governor to appeal to ASUU to suspend the ongoing strike.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: