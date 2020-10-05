Oritsewinor commends Okowa over sustainable growth in Delta

A chieftain of People Democratic Party (PDP) and former House of Assembly aspirant in Warri North Hon Oritsewinor Kevin Olu has commended the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over Sus­tainable growth in Delta State.

He said, despite limited resources, Governor Okowa has been able to use his managerial skill in reaching out to Deltans through distribution of projects across the State.

Oritsewinor who commended the Governor during the weekend noted that the level of development in Delta State needs to be applauded .

He noted that the speed of developments in Delta State is worthy of commendations.

Speaking further, Oritsewinor described youths development in Delta State as peace sustainability.

“On youths development Governor Okowa has done well looking at the level of peace we have in Delta State.

“The outcome of Youths engagement is the peace which we have witnessed in the State.

“We are happy we have a Governor that care for the wellbeing of the people

“Okowa has successfully exe­cuted his SMART Agenda to the admiration of residents in the state” he said .