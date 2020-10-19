Operation Crocodile Smile: Perish the thought ― Iyoha Darlington appeals to FG

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) governorship candidate in the just concluded Edo State governorship election, Iyoha John Darlington, has lent his voice against the use of military force to halt the ongoing #EndSars protest across the country.

He made the appeal while speaking to newsmen in Lekki, Lagos one of the flashpoints of the protest.

The former governorship candidate reminded the Federal Government that the people of Nigeria reserve the right to protest against police brutality and bad governance provided such protest is done in a civilized manner.

Said he, “it is the constitutionally-guaranteed rights of the people to protest against injustice and bad governance provided it is done in a civilized manner like such that we see today. There is nowhere in the country where criminals have hijacked the process.

Speaking further, Iyoha John Darlington, said never a time in Nigeria’s history have the people especially the youths spoken with one voice against injustice.

“The Federal Government must rise to the occasion by heeding the plight of the people and speedily embark on social reforms to revitalize the obviously decadent paralysis.”

The proponents of the use of military force on unarmed protesters must perish the thought because what is to follow may make the sensational Arab Spring a child’s play.”

Speaking to the protesters, Iyoha appealed for calm and reminded them that the Federal Government has extended the Olive branch by acceding to their demands.

He said, ” President Buhari has done what obtains in civilized climes by ordering the immediate disbandment of SARS and prevailing on the Inspector-General of Police to carry out reforms. I think he deserves a pat on the back in this regard.”

“I, therefore, appeal to you to be calm and law-abiding as your grievances are being dealt with at the appropriate quarters”.

Vanguard

