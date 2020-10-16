Breaking News
Translate

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye counts plus one to his age

On 12:02 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Oonirisha, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye, Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife adds another blissful and progressive year to his youthful age this day, October 17th, 2020. His Imperial Majesty, who ascended the throne of his forefathers, December 7, 2015 as the 51st Ooni of Ife and as a paramount custodian of the Oduduwa tradition and culture has consistently become a bridge builder and a rallying point by all.

As an amiable, approachable and dogged bearer of the Oduduwa cultural heritage, he has with success, brought unity and peace among the Yoruba Obas and people including Yoruba speaking people in diaspora.

READ ALSO: Ooni, other monarchs to grace Erinmo Agidanyin ‘2020 Festival

As the entire Yoruba race and the world in general celebrate a rare gem, the Ojaja II,  I, His Royal Majesty, Oba Michael Odunnayo Ajayi, Arowotawaya II, the Elerinmo of Erinmo land, Osun State felicitate with the King. May your days be long and fulfill all your aspirations. Long Live the King!

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!