The Oonirisha, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye, Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife adds another blissful and progressive year to his youthful age this day, October 17th, 2020. His Imperial Majesty, who ascended the throne of his forefathers, December 7, 2015 as the 51st Ooni of Ife and as a paramount custodian of the Oduduwa tradition and culture has consistently become a bridge builder and a rallying point by all.

As an amiable, approachable and dogged bearer of the Oduduwa cultural heritage, he has with success, brought unity and peace among the Yoruba Obas and people including Yoruba speaking people in diaspora.

As the entire Yoruba race and the world in general celebrate a rare gem, the Ojaja II, I, His Royal Majesty, Oba Michael Odunnayo Ajayi, Arowotawaya II, the Elerinmo of Erinmo land, Osun State felicitate with the King. May your days be long and fulfill all your aspirations. Long Live the King!

Vanguard

