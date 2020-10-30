Onuesoke blames perennial flooding on Govt officials, others 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

A FORMER Governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Thursday blamed perennial flooding in some major cities and urban areas across Nigeria on illegal building approvals by some scrupulous government officials in strong connivance with traditional rulers and heads of the community.

Onuesoke who stated this while playing host to members of Save The Earth Initiative (STEI), led by its Director, Dr Steven Agbola in his office, however, frowned at the indiscriminate dumping of waste on water channels by some residents.

He said; “rather than blame themselves, the citizens have chosen to push the blame to government”, saying; “I want to strongly caution residents, particularly those living around flood-prone areas to desist from the habit of building and constructing on water channels and canals in their vicinities”.

Onuesoke, who is the Chief Executive Officer/Chairman, Onuesoke Foundation and Network For Good Governance, N4GG alleged that “some government officials, in collaboration with community heads and youth leaders, are in the habit of selling natural waterways to developers to build their houses, factories thereby obstructing the flow of water.

While appealing to residents to give the government a chance to address the issues of flooding, “especially now that the rains are going, he commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment towards addressing some of the flood challenges.

Onuesoke lamented the damages being done to the environment “especially in the major towns and cities where massive property developments are ongoing with structures erected across water canals while in some instances, a huge heap of the refuse block this natural waterway and channels”.

He said; “let us give the government the needed support to tackle this menace of flooding across the country”.

Earlier in his remarks, Dr Steven Agbola, thanked Onuesoke for his vast knowledge in environmental issues, adding that Onuesoke knowledge would be needed in achieving a better environment for healthy living for Deltans.

“Onuesoke has vast knowledge on how to transform our environment and make it safer, for a better living. We have come to see areas where we can partner with Onuesoke Foundation towards achieving our goal of making the earth a safe place for all in Nigeria”, he said.

Vanguard News

