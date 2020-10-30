Onuesoke berates Desmond Elliot over call for social media regulation

Kindly Share This Story:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has faulted Nigerian movie star cum politician, Desmond Elliot, for calling for the regulation of social media.

Elliot, who represents Surulere Constituency in Lagos State House of Assembly, had made the remark in a video.

Condemning the statement, Onuesoke, said it is unfortunate that Desmond Elliot called for the regulation of the same social media he utilised to become a lawmaker.

His action, according to Onuesoke is like throwing away the ladder in which he used to climb to the top.

He argued that instead of social media to destroy Nigeria as claimed by Desmond Elliot, it would rather build the nation by exposing the ills in the polity.

He said: “ Now that you people have proven more incompetent, you do not want people to talk about social media. Nigeria can only change the narrative when politicians represent their constituents to the best of their ability.

“Instead of finding solutions to people who are dying of hunger throughout Nigeria daily, Desmond is talking about regulation of social media. The narrative can change but it must start with the leaders. Give Nigerians a country to be proud of. A country where one can get a good education and jobs is what we want. If there are power and security, international businessmen will invest in Nigeria. “

