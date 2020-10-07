Vanguard Logo

Only registered road transport unions will benefit from FG’s palliatives ― Saraki

Gbemisola Saraki

By Dirisu Yakubu

Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Tuesday, disclosed that only duly registered road transport unions will be considered in the disbursement of the N10 billion federal government intervention funds for road transport workers and operators.

Senator Saraki stated this when members of the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association, NACTOMORAS, led by its national president, Muhammed Sani Hassan, paid her a courtesy visit in her office in Abuja.

The minister while appreciating the association for the visit, called for synergy among transport stakeholders, assuring the delegation of the federal government’s commitment to assisting duly registered unions to ease the challenges they face. According to Senator Saraki, the safety of passengers remains in place as the fight against the spread of COVID-19 is one that must be won by the collective efforts of all Nigerians.

She informed the delegation that the ministry is aware of the importance of tricycle and motorcycle operators play in the nation’s transport, adding that the Transport Commissioner’s Forum had also mentioned to her the essential services the operators provide.

In his remarks, Mr Hassan urged the minister to give tricycle and motorcycle operators/owners special consideration in the disbursement of the intervention fund.

According to Alhaji Sani, members of the association were most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as the business is closest to “hand to mouth” which stripped off every little saving they made before the catastrophe due to the stay at home order of the Federal Government.”

The federal government had a couple of weeks ago, approved a N10 billion intervention funds for disbursement amongst road transport operators/owners owing to the hardship imposed on their operations by the coronavirus pandemic.

