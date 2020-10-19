One dead as street urchins clash in Ikorodu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

The fallout of a clash among some street urchins popularity called Area Boys Monday has resulted in the death of an artisan in Idi-Iroko, Ikorodu, Lagos State,

The clash which started on Saturday between a faction of commercial motorcyclists in Majidun and Idi-Iroko were said to be as a result fight for supremacy.

However, contrary to expectations of many, the fight degenerated and extended to some suspected cultists, individuals and socio-cultural groups who have been actively involved in the clash.

Until his untimely death, the deceased identified as Fatai popularly called ‘Eegun’ (masquerade) was said to be a carpenter.

According to eyewitnesses’ account, Fatai was conversing with a client at Idi-Iroko area when some street urchins from Majidun, Ikorodu invaded the axis and residents were said to have scampered for safety.

Time was about 1.30 pm.

He was said to have left what he was doing and joined other residents to scamper for safety unfortunately for him, he died of stray bullets.

ALSO READ:

Though the clash started on Saturday an eye witness who pleaded anonymity said the Monday clash occurred due to a N2 million bounty which was supposed to be shared between two parties.

The N2m was said to be cornered by one of the parties.

It was gathered that the Idi-Iroko group then sought for a peace meeting which was supposed to hold on Monday had it not been refuted by the Majidun group.

Sources in the area have indicted a local vigilance group in the axis to be in support of one of the warring groups

When Vanguard visited the scene, there was tension in Idi-Iroko area as street urchins took over the axis to obtain innocent passers-by.

Also, vehicular activities were prevented in the axis as dangerous weapons like cutlasses, matchets and broken bottles were freely used.

A passerby Ganiyu Afolabi who ran into the scene told Vanguard he escaped being matcheted by the street urchins, “I was coming from Ogolonto axis to Isawo when I ran into the boys and right in my presence, they matcheted a boy and blood gushed out of him. On noticing this, I started running and some of the boys ran after me but none could catch up with me,” he said.

While Idi-Iroko’s residents were contemplating on the next line of action, the street urchins were said to have moved closer to Fatai cut and walked away with his head.

Meanwhile, the #EndSARS protests were peaceful in Agric and Ikorodu roundabout although vehicular activities outside Ikorodu were prevented.

Some youths were seen mounting roadblocks to prevent vehicular activities in the affected areas.

The various Bus Rapid Transit BRT shelters in Ikorodu garage, Haruna, Agric and other bus-stops were not in operation as commuters were stranded as a result.

Commercial transporters also restricted their activities to the inner routes while the Ketu/Mike 12 route was avoided.

The BRT corridor was freely being plied by commercial drivers and motorcyclists.

It was observed that law enforcement operatives were conspicuously absent in the affected areas while some motorists seized the advantage to drive against traffic.

Teachers stranded

Teachers of public schools in Idi-Iroko were stranded for hours as a result of the violence.

Some of them had to climb the school fence to enable them to find their way home.

The #EndSARS protesters in Ikorodu have distanced themselves from the violence in Ogolonto and Idi-Iroko axis which started last weekend.

Feelers from Ikorodu said traders in Ikorodu may be compensated to join the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: