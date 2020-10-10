Ondo:PMG urges Ward Co-ordinators to monitor result

Kindly Share This Story:

A political research group, Pentagon Movement Group (PMG), has urged its co-ordinators in all the polling units and wards across the state to remain focus.

In a statement signed by the group’s Director of Media and Publicity, Ms Damilola Afolabi, PMG said results’ trickling into its situation room show the power of the people is the ultimate in a democracy, saying “the people have decided, may affliction never rise again in Ondo State.

“Results trickling into our situation room show the people are in support of Akeredolu. We only believed in the people. We spoke to the people. We approached the people and the people have decided.

“Now, we are calling on our members across the polling units and wards in the state to remain vigilant. Please monitor the votes from the units, to the wards, to the local government and up to the state collation centres.

