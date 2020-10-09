Ondo:PDP, ZLP thugs now attacking our members across the State – PMG

Kindly Share This Story:

A political advocacy group, Pentagon Movement Group (PMG), has alleged that armed thugs that are loyal to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) are currently unleashing violent attacks against its members who are holding simultaneous meetings at the moment in all the 203 wards of the State.

The Group, led by the Son of the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Akeredolu, also accused the Government of Oyo State ,of importing thugs into Ondo Town in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state to scare PMG members away where they are holding meetings.

In a statement made available by the group’s Coordinator in Ondo State, Mr. Lulu Fawehinmi, PMG called on security agencies to be live up to their responsibilities in the interest of peace and integrity of the election holding tomorrow.

“In Ondo Town, thugs brought in from Oyo State went to the Yaba Area of the City to attack our members where they were holding strategic meetings. Our people, fortunately, were able to chase the thugs away with the support of the locals.

“Similar things happened in Oke Ijebu area of Akure this afternoon, our members were intimidated, it took the intervention of the police on routine check before the thugs could be chased away.

“In Ese/Odo and Okitipupa LGAs, thugs loyal to ZLP unleashed terror against our people who were holding meetings, strategizing on how to support the candidate of their choice peacefully tomorrow but knowing they have been rejected by the people, these locusts, descended on the people gathering peacefully but we thank God there was no casualty.

“From Intelligence report available at our disposal, we can say very expressly that the opposition are embittered and totally sad over the total acceptability of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu across the state.

