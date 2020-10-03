Ondo:Commissioner debunks N11m allegedly received by Betty Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Ondo state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Titi Adeyemi, has debunked the allegation made by Allen Sowore, Media Adviser to the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ayayi, that her office transfers the sum of eleven million naira to the First Lady, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, on monthly basis.

Recall that Sowore who was reacting to Governor Akeredolu’s recent claim on a radio interview that his embattled Deputy Governor, Agboola Ayayi, is the highest paid Deputy Governor in the country, said the governor takes 750 million as monthly security vote, 150 million as monthly imprest, his wife 15million as imprest and another 11million from the ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

READ ALSO Man City held by Leeds, Chelsea click into gear

In a statement personally signed by the Honourable Commissioner and made available to the press, the Commissioner said the ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development does not receive up to the said amount and has not at any time transfered money to the wife of the Governor.

The statement read “It has come to the notice of the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development a recent allegation levelled against the Wife of the Governor, Her Excellency, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu on her purported collection of the sum of 11 million naira from the the Ministry.

“The allegation by Comrade Allen Sowore, the Adviser to the Deputy Governor, is a blatant lie and grossly unfounded. The ministry has not at any time received any monthly allocation close to 11 million naira.

“The Ministry has neither at any time transferred any amount to the First Lady, Wife of the Governor.

“In politics, all sorts of unfounded allegations and falsehoods are concocted to smear the image of opponents ,their families and relations and this is one of such for campaign purposes.

“I therefore urge the general public to disregard all unfounded allegations against the Wife of the Governor who is passionate and focused on the advancement of women and girls in Ondo State and beyond.

Kindly Share This Story: