Ondo Polls: Ajayi should resign if he has honour — Akeredolu

Says ‘Ondo no be Edo’

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Tuesday told his estranged Deputy, Hon. Agbola Ajayi to resign from his position if he has any honour.

Recall that the Deputy Governor dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, and contested the just-concluded September 10 governorship elections in the state on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP against Akeredolu, who was the APC standard-bearer.

Speaking to State House correspondents after being presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni in Abuja, Akeredolu called on the deputy governor to vacate the post.

He said even if Ajayi does not resign, his days were numbered as a new administration will soon be sworn-in.

Akeredolu also said that if Ajayi decides to show contrite, he was ready to receive him with open arms.

The Ondo governor also described his declaration of some prominent Ondo indigenes as his enemies for life as a political statement, saying that having won the election, he has no need to keep enemies.

“We (APC) went to battle united and it is clear that when we are united, no force can stop us. We went (to the election) and fought a good battle.”

He, however, said, “Ondo no be Edo.”

