Ondo police arrests 10 shop looters, hunts for others

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

No fewer than ten suspected looters of shops in Akure, the Ondo state capital and other parts of the state during the #EndSARS protest have been arrested by police detectives.

Police spokesperson, Tee Leo lkoro, who said this in Akure pointed out that the search for other looters was still ongoing across the state.

It was gathered that house to house search was conducted in order to recover looted goods from the hoodlums who went on rampage during the protest.

Ikoro, said that ten suspects were arrested for looting shops and armed robbery.

Ikoro explained that those arrested were not ENDSARS protesters but looters.

“The operation is still on to arrest other fleeing shop looters.

The police spokesperson said that the suspects would be paraded and thereafter charged to court.

Meanwhile, a dealer in electrical parts was reportedly shot dead last weekend at his shop located at Sijuade area of Akure metropolis.

The identity of the victim was yet to be ascertained by Vanguard as at the time this report was filed for publication.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

