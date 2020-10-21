Ondo PDP Secretariat also set on fire by hoodlums

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Hours after the Ondo state secretariat of the ruling All Progressive Congress was razed, hoodlums invaded the Secretariat of the People Democratic Party in the state and set it ablaze.

Vanguard gathered that a vehicle and a Coaster bus were equally set ablaze by the hoodlums.

The PDP state secretariat located at Alagbaka in Akure metropolis was set ablaze by no fewer than fifty hoodlums under the guise of #EndSAR protest in the state.

Recall that the APC HD fingered the PDP in the razing of its Secretariat.

But in a swift reaction, the PDP denied the dastardly act.

In his reaction, the PDP state Publicity Secretary Kennedy Peretei said “The PDP State Secretariat has been razed down.

“One of the Policemen on duty escaped by whiskers but his vehicle was burnt down as well as the Coaster bus.

Peretei added that “This is very unfortunate and a grave danger to our democracy.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: