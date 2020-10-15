Ondo NYSC loses three corps members, punishes nine others 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Three Corps members deployed to Ondo state died during their service year in the state. They were part of the 2019 Batch C (Stream 1) deployed to the state.

The State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Coordinator, Mrs Grace Akpabio who said this during the passing out of corps members didn’t disclose the causes of their deaths.

Akpabio said that “1,727 corps members made of 831 males and 896 females will collect their Certificate of National Service (CNS).

According to her, four of the corps members have their service years extended for various infractions while another five will repeat the service for abscondment from service, subject to the approval of the commission’s National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja.

Akpabio admonished them to choose the path of truth and honour in their future endeavours.

She said that “the huge investment by both the Federal Government and their respective families should not be in vain.

“My dear excellent corps members, as you exit the mandatory national service today, it is imperative that you tow a path that will complement the distinguished status NYSC has conferred on you”.

“You have done very well with your outstanding services at your respective places of primary assignment but the greater honour will come your way if you imbibe the lessons learnt during the service year”.

According to her “the country is looking up to you to make a difference and change the political landscape with your active participation in a process to entrench better future for this country.

“You cannot stand aloof and expect miracles to happen in this country. You have to support the government of the day so that empowerment programmes and other interventions will take us to higher heights with your active participation in governance”.

“The Federal Government under the present disposition has promulgated a law of not too young to run for the elective positions in the country, and your participation will reduce all the electoral malaise we are currently witnessing,” she said.

Akpabio who said that “is not yet time to say Uhuru told the exiting corps members that it is ‘but a transition phase in your lives to squarely face the challenges the society may throw at you’.

She added that “This is a period to soar higher like an eagle. Remember, no one takes the laurels and the accolades that follow the victory until you painstakingly brace all odds”.

