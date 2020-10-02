Ondo Guber: NYSC seeks protection of Corps members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has appealed to all stakeholders in Ondo State to provide adequate security for Corps Members that will be engaged as polling officials in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

In a statement, the Scheme’s Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, noted that Corps Members were apolitical, adding that their focus lay on contributing their quota towards national development.

He, therefore, assured that the youth on national service would perform the election duties with a high sense of responsibility and neutrality. but added that all stakeholders must contribute towards giving them maximum protection.

Ibrahim further urged residents of the State to tap from the potentials of Corps Members for socio-economic development, adding that their knowledge, loyalty and dedication to duty were of immense benefit.

“I want to plead with the good people of Ondo State to protect my Corps Members. We want to ensure that our Corps Members are safe as we look forward to a hitch-free election,” the DG said.

To the Corps members that will serve as election officials, Ibrahim urged them to abide by the electoral laws, be security conscious and avoid infractions.

“You must abide by the electoral laws. If you run foul of the law NYSC will not be there for you.

“Be security conscious, don’t cut corners and use only the vehicles accredited by INEC,” the DG said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: