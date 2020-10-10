Ondo Guber election results collation [Live Updates]

Kindly Share This Story:

Collation for the Ondo Governorship election has commenced. Below are collations of some of the results from polling units in the state as compiled from INEC and reports from our correspondents.

LGA: OKITIPUPA

Ward / RA: IGBOTAKO 1

LOPOPO CAMP, AT LOPOPO CAMP

PU Code: 28/14/03/022

APC: 31

PDP: 17

ZLP: 20

WAKAJAYE, OPEN SPACE AT WAKAJAYE

PU Code: 28/14/03/019

APC: 53

PDP: 48

ZLP: 27

LOYINMI CAMP, OPEN SPACE NEAR BAALES HOUSE

PU Code: 28/14/03/003

APC: 34

PDP: 40

ZLP: 17

Akeredolu wins ward at Owo

Candidate of the APC, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has won in his polling unit.

He polled 413 votes in his ward 5 unit 6, ljebu – Owo while PDP scored 12 votes.

The ZLP scored zero.

A — 1

AAC — 2

ADP — 9

ADC — 3

APC — 413

YPP — 1

LEM — 1

SDP — 1

APGA — 1

LO — 1

NRM — 1

PDP — 12

ZLP — 0

YPP — 1

PRP — 0

APM — 0

VOID votes — 11

ZLP’s Gboye Adegbenro wins polling unit

ZLP deputy governorship candidate Engineer Gboye Adegbenro has won in his llara Mokin 1, unit 07 in lfedore council area of the state.

APC: 64

PDP: 39

ZLP: 116

Mimiko wins unit

Former governor of Ondo state and national leader of Zenith Labour party, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has won in his unit.

Mimiko”s ZLP polled 81, in his Unit 20 ward 7, Ondo West council area of the state.

The APC scored 19 votes while the PDP scored 31 votes.

Ifedayo Abegunde loses polling unit to PDP

The former Ondo State Secretary State Government, SSG, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde has lost in his polling unit to the PDP.

Abegunde in his ward 5 unit 11 Akure South LGA scored 58 votes as against 139 polled by the opposition PDP.

LGA: OKITIPUPA

Ward / RA: ERINJE

ODOLAWE, R.C.M PRY SCH ERINJE

PU Code: 28/14/02/008

APC: 38

PDP: 55

ZLP: 45

BROAD STREET, R.C.M PRY SCH ERINJE

PU Code: 28/14/02/012

APC: 74

PDP: 52

ZLP: 30

OKERUGBO 1 QTRS, AT OKERUGBO QTRS

PU Code: 28/14/02/019

APC: 73

PDP: 52

ZLP: 40

AKINLALU ST, ST BARNABAS PRY SCH

PU Code: 28/14/02/006

APC: 95

PDP: 22

ZLP: 68

IGBOTAKO 1 & 11, NEAR OYENEYINS HOUSE

PU Code: 28/14/02/004

APC: 65

PDP: 47

ZLP: 48

ODOLAWE, R.C.M PRY SCH ERINJE

PU Code: 28/14/02/009

APC: 64

PDP: 55

ZLP: 60

BROAD STREET, NEAR 64 BROAD STREET

PU Code: 28/14/02/010

APC: 97

PDP: 44

ZLP: 17

BROAD STREET, BROAD STREET

PU Code: 28/14/02/013

APC: 84

PDP: 35

ZLP: 30

AYADI VILLAGE, AYADI VILLAGE I

PU Code: 28/14/02/001

APC: 35

PDP: 31

ZLP: 46

LGA: AKURE SOUTH

AKOBO, AT AKOBO JUNCTION

PU Code: 28/06/01/016

APC: 11

PDP: 16

ZLP: 0

MILE 13, IN FRONT OF AYODELES HOUSE

PU Code: 28/06/01/005

APC: 12

PDP: 15

APONMU, APONMU COMM. HIGH SCH

PU Code: 28/06/01/010

APC: 97

PDP: 113

ZLP: 3

AJEGUNLE, ST MICHAELS PRY SCH

PU Code: 28/06/01/013

APC: 16

PDP: 39

ZLP: 1

AGO AKURE, ST PATRICKS PRY SCH

PU Code: 28/06/01/012

APC: 65

PDP: 89

ZLP: —

AGO MATTEW, IN FRONT OF MATTEWS HOUSE

PU Code: 28/06/01/015

APC: 24

PDP: 12

ZLP: 2

AKOBO, AT AKOBO CAMP

PU Code: 28/06/01/017

APC: 29

PDP: 24

SDP: 1

ZLP: 1

PILOT SAWMILL, PILOT PRY SCH

PU Code: 28/06/01/014

APC: 12

PDP: 9

ZLP: 1

LGA: ESE-ODO

Ward / RA: APOI I

L.A SCH IGBEKEBO PU Code: 28/07/01/001

APC: 82 PDP: 41 ZLP: 106

COMM. PRY SCHOOL QUARTERS APOI ZION PU Code: 28/07/01/014

APC: 66

PDP: 7

ZLP: 51

R.C.M SCH IGBEKEBO I PU Code: 28/07/01/003

APC: 77

PDP: 15

ZLP: 41

OPEN SPACE AT LEKKI PU Code: 28/07/01/005

APC: 60

PDP: 21

ZLP: 41

OPEN SPACE AT KATURI PU Code: 28/07/01/009

APC: 73

ADP: 2

PDP: 22

ZLP: 50

R.C.M IGBEKEBO II PU Code: 28/07/01/004

APC: 27

PDP: 15

ZLP: 15

OPEN SPACE AT ARULEWO PU Code: 28/07/01/008

PDP: 26

APC: 58

ZLP: 28

ZLP Candidate and deputy governor, Ajayi wins his polling unit

The candidate of the ZLP, Hon Agboola Ajayi has won his polling unit 004 – R.C.M at Idumado Quarter, Kiribo in Ese- Odo council area of Ondo state.

PDP – 5

APC – 13

ZLP – 395

AAC – 1

LP – 1

Void – 6

Ondo Speaker, Oleyelogun loses polling Unit

The speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bamidele Oleyelogun has lost his polling unit to the opposition PDP.

His party, APC polled 180 votes while the opposition PDP scored 240 votes

LGA: AKOKO NORTH WEST

Ward / RA: ARIGIDI/IYE I

AJIWAS HOUSE PU Code: 28/02/01/022

APC: 75

PDP: 32

ZLP: 5

A.U.D ARIGIDI, ST PAULS ARIGIDI PU Code: 28/02/01/006

APC: 88

PDP: 38

ZLP: 13

SDP: 1

IJAIJA, COURT HALL ARIGIDI

PU Code: 28/02/01/010

APC: 82

PDP: 43

ZLP: 10

ILEPA/EKUNSO, FRONTAGE OF AWES HOUSE PU Code: 28/02/01/023

APC: 46

PDP: 26

ZLP: 10

SDP: 1

ILEPA/EKUNSO, LATE OGUNLEYES HOUSE PU Code: 28/02/01/020

APC: 50

PDP: 57

ZLP: 11

LGA: AKOKO SOUTH WEST

Ward / RA: OKA III B OWASE /IKESE/IWONRIN/EBINRIN/IDORIN

OWASE I, C.A.C GRAM. SCH

PU Code: 28/04/05/001

APC: 98

PDP: 109

ZLP: 10

ADP: 4

LGA: ILAJE

Ward / RA: MAHIN 11

OGOGORO ZION I: COMM PRY. SCH. OGOGORO ZION

PU Code: 28/10/04/008

APC: 110

PDP: 46

ZLP: 3

MOTORO II: OPEN SPACE NEAR BAALES COMP. MOTORO

PU Code: 28/10/04/024

APC: 62

PDP: 98

ZLP: 43

ADP: 2

ABEALALA I UNITED SCHOOL: ABEALALA PU Code: 28/10/04/016

APC: 131

PDP: 57

ZLP: 31

SDP: 1

