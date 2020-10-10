Breaking News
Translate

Ondo Guber election results collation [Live Updates]

On 4:07 pmIn Ondo election, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

#Ondo Decides: Ajayi wins unit

Collation for the Ondo Governorship election has commenced. Below are collations of some of the results from polling units in the state as compiled from INEC and reports from our correspondents.

LGA: OKITIPUPA

Ward / RA: IGBOTAKO 1

LOPOPO CAMP, AT LOPOPO CAMP
PU Code: 28/14/03/022

APC: 31

PDP: 17

ZLP: 20

WAKAJAYE, OPEN SPACE AT WAKAJAYE
PU Code: 28/14/03/019

APC: 53

PDP: 48

ZLP: 27

LOYINMI CAMP, OPEN SPACE NEAR BAALES HOUSE
PU Code: 28/14/03/003

APC: 34

PDP: 40

ZLP: 17

Akeredolu wins ward at Owo

Candidate of the APC, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has won in his polling unit.

He polled 413 votes in his ward 5 unit 6, ljebu – Owo while PDP scored 12 votes.

The ZLP scored zero.

A — 1
AAC — 2
ADP — 9
ADC — 3
APC — 413
YPP — 1
LEM — 1
SDP — 1
APGA — 1
LO — 1
NRM — 1
PDP — 12
ZLP — 0
YPP — 1
PRP — 0
APM — 0
VOID votes — 11

ZLP’s Gboye Adegbenro wins polling unit

ZLP deputy governorship candidate Engineer Gboye Adegbenro has won in his llara Mokin 1, unit 07 in lfedore council area of the state.

APC: 64
PDP: 39
ZLP: 116

Mimiko wins unit

Former governor of Ondo state and national leader of Zenith Labour party, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has won in his unit.

Mimiko”s ZLP polled 81, in his Unit 20 ward 7, Ondo West council area of the state.

The APC scored 19 votes while the PDP scored 31 votes.

Ifedayo Abegunde loses polling unit to PDP

The former Ondo State Secretary State Government, SSG, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde has lost in his polling unit to the PDP.

Abegunde in his ward 5 unit 11 Akure South LGA scored 58 votes as against 139 polled by the opposition PDP.

LGA: OKITIPUPA

Ward / RA: ERINJE

ODOLAWE, R.C.M PRY SCH ERINJE
PU Code: 28/14/02/008

APC: 38

PDP: 55

ZLP: 45

BROAD STREET, R.C.M PRY SCH ERINJE
PU Code: 28/14/02/012

APC: 74

PDP: 52

ZLP: 30

OKERUGBO 1 QTRS, AT OKERUGBO QTRS
PU Code: 28/14/02/019

APC: 73

PDP: 52

ZLP: 40

AKINLALU ST, ST BARNABAS PRY SCH
PU Code: 28/14/02/006

APC: 95

PDP: 22

ZLP: 68

IGBOTAKO 1 & 11, NEAR OYENEYINS HOUSE
PU Code: 28/14/02/004

APC: 65

PDP: 47

ZLP: 48

ODOLAWE, R.C.M PRY SCH ERINJE
PU Code: 28/14/02/009

APC: 64

PDP: 55

ZLP: 60

BROAD STREET, NEAR 64 BROAD STREET
PU Code: 28/14/02/010

APC: 97

PDP: 44

ZLP: 17

BROAD STREET, BROAD STREET
PU Code: 28/14/02/013

APC: 84

PDP: 35

ZLP: 30

AYADI VILLAGE, AYADI VILLAGE I
PU Code: 28/14/02/001

APC: 35

PDP: 31

ZLP: 46

LGA: AKURE SOUTH

AKOBO, AT AKOBO JUNCTION
PU Code: 28/06/01/016

APC: 11

PDP: 16

ZLP: 0

MILE 13, IN FRONT OF AYODELES HOUSE
PU Code: 28/06/01/005

APC: 12

PDP: 15

APONMU, APONMU COMM. HIGH SCH
PU Code: 28/06/01/010

APC: 97

PDP: 113

ZLP: 3

AJEGUNLE, ST MICHAELS PRY SCH
PU Code: 28/06/01/013

APC: 16

PDP: 39

ZLP: 1

AGO AKURE, ST PATRICKS PRY SCH
PU Code: 28/06/01/012

APC: 65

PDP: 89

ZLP: —

AGO MATTEW, IN FRONT OF MATTEWS HOUSE
PU Code: 28/06/01/015

APC: 24

PDP: 12

ZLP: 2

AKOBO, AT AKOBO CAMP
PU Code: 28/06/01/017

APC: 29

PDP: 24

SDP: 1

ZLP: 1

PILOT SAWMILL, PILOT PRY SCH
PU Code: 28/06/01/014

APC: 12

PDP: 9

ZLP: 1

LGA: ESE-ODO

Ward / RA: APOI I

L.A SCH IGBEKEBO

PU Code: 28/07/01/001
APC: 82
PDP: 41
ZLP: 106

COMM. PRY SCHOOL QUARTERS APOI ZION

PU Code: 28/07/01/014
APC: 66
PDP: 7
ZLP: 51

R.C.M SCH IGBEKEBO I

PU Code: 28/07/01/003
APC: 77
PDP: 15
ZLP: 41

OPEN SPACE AT LEKKI

PU Code: 28/07/01/005
APC: 60
PDP: 21
ZLP: 41

OPEN SPACE AT KATURI

PU Code: 28/07/01/009
APC: 73
ADP: 2
PDP: 22
ZLP: 50

R.C.M IGBEKEBO II

PU Code: 28/07/01/004
APC: 27

PDP: 15

ZLP: 15

OPEN SPACE AT ARULEWO

PU Code: 28/07/01/008
PDP: 26
APC: 58
ZLP: 28

ZLP Candidate and deputy governor, Ajayi wins his polling unit

The candidate of the ZLP, Hon Agboola Ajayi has won his polling unit 004 – R.C.M at Idumado Quarter, Kiribo in Ese- Odo council area of Ondo state.

PDP – 5
APC – 13
ZLP – 395
AAC – 1
LP – 1
Void – 6

Ondo Speaker, Oleyelogun loses polling Unit

The speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bamidele Oleyelogun has lost his polling unit to the opposition PDP.

His party, APC polled 180 votes while the opposition PDP scored 240 votes

LGA: AKOKO NORTH WEST

Ward / RA: ARIGIDI/IYE I

AJIWAS HOUSE

PU Code: 28/02/01/022
APC: 75
PDP: 32
ZLP: 5

A.U.D ARIGIDI, ST PAULS ARIGIDI

PU Code: 28/02/01/006

APC: 88

PDP: 38

ZLP: 13

SDP: 1

IJAIJA, COURT HALL ARIGIDI
PU Code: 28/02/01/010

APC: 82
PDP: 43
ZLP: 10

ILEPA/EKUNSO, FRONTAGE OF AWES HOUSE

PU Code: 28/02/01/023
APC: 46
PDP: 26
ZLP: 10
SDP: 1

ILEPA/EKUNSO, LATE OGUNLEYES HOUSE

PU Code: 28/02/01/020
APC: 50
PDP: 57
ZLP: 11

LGA: AKOKO SOUTH WEST

Ward / RA: OKA III B OWASE /IKESE/IWONRIN/EBINRIN/IDORIN

OWASE I, C.A.C GRAM. SCH

PU Code: 28/04/05/001

APC: 98

PDP: 109

ZLP: 10

ADP: 4

LGA: ILAJE

Ward / RA: MAHIN 11

OGOGORO ZION I: COMM PRY. SCH. OGOGORO ZION

PU Code: 28/10/04/008

APC: 110

PDP: 46

ZLP: 3

MOTORO II: OPEN SPACE NEAR BAALES COMP. MOTORO

PU Code: 28/10/04/024
APC: 62
PDP: 98
ZLP: 43
ADP: 2

ABEALALA I UNITED SCHOOL: ABEALALA

PU Code: 28/10/04/016
APC: 131
PDP: 57
ZLP: 31
SDP: 1

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!