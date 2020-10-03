Ondo Election: FRSC deploys 1500 personnel, 35 vehicles

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has deployed 1,500 personnel to cover the forthcoming Ondo gubernatorial elections billed to hold on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), ACM Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement made available to the Newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

Kazeem emphasised that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, also approved that a total of 30 vehicles be deployed for the need to achieve successful, safe, peaceful, and hitch-free polls.

This he said, included tow trucks, ambulances, and other operational vehicles to aid the electoral processes in the 18 Local Government Areas of the State.

According to him, the Zonal Commanding Officer, RS11HQ Osogbo, Assistant Corps Marshal Godwin Ogagaoghene, is to lead the team.

“This is also comprising of Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Federal Operations, ACM Hyginus Omeje, Sector Commander Ondo State, Corps Commander A.T Hassan, and others.

“The deployed Personnel will engage to ensure that the following mandates are carried out:

“Enforcement of no movement order, certification of INEC vehicles to be used to convey electoral materials.

“Removal of obstructions and rescue operations as well as joining other sister agencies to maintain orderliness at assigned polling booths,” he said.

Kazeem stated that the Corps Marshal advised the personnel to conduct themselves in a professional manner while expecting the elections to be conducted in an orderly manner.

He urged the personnel to carry out their duties diligently and ensure compliance with the Presidential Task Force Directives on COVID-19.

NAN

