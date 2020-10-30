Ondo: Don’t fold your arms, be determined — NYSC Coord charges Corps members

Kindly Share This Story:

Arogbonlo Israel

The unfolding events in the country should not make Nigerian youths to sit back and fold their arms but rather should brace up and face the future with zeal and determination.

The Ondo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Grace Akpabio made the statement in a farewell message to 2019 Batch ‘C’ (Stream II) corps members who were discharged from service on Wednesday, October 28.

According to the message read on her behalf by Assistant Directors who monitored the issuance of Certificates of National Service (CNS) in all the Local Government Areas in the Sunshine State, Mrs.

Akpabio said that out-going corps members should take advantage of the various skills and vocations learnt during the service year to be independent.

“My very resourceful outgoing corps members, you have all benefitted from the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of this laudable scheme. It behoves on you to go into the outside world to practice what you have learnt for the economic growth of Nigeria and empowerment of people within your environment.

The State Coordinator admonished the exiting corps members to see themselves as a privileged set of people whose the government has invested heavily on to drive many economic programmes of the country.

The NYSC boss charged the disengaging youths to take advantage of empowerment programmes aimed at reducing unemployment to the barest minimum.

“Federal and State Governments have reeled out empowerment programmes aimed at reducing youths unemployment to the barest minimum. Access the intervention funds at a single-digit interest rate to lift yourself and members of your family out of poverty”.

“Your education, as well as your exposure to various skills and vocations during the service year, has placed you at a vantage position to survive in any challenging environment and I want to charge you to change the narrative from the present despondency to becoming successful entrepreneurs and captains of small and medium scale businesses,” she said.

In all, 657 deserving corps members received the Certificates of National Service (CNS) for their meritorious service to the fatherland in line with the protocol on Coronavirus pandemic reeled out by the Federal Government through Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Abuja.

