ONDO DECIDES: Steer clear of polls ― DSS warns troublemakers

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Ahead of the Ondo State Gubernatorial poll taking place on Saturday this week, the Department of State Services has warned troublemakers to steer clear of the state or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

The DSS in a statement by its Spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, warned that any person or groups of persons that engages in any form of violence leading to the breakdown of law and order would not be spared.

The agency promised to support the Independent National Electoral Commission and other sister agencies to ensure a successful election in the state.

The statement said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to assure the public and stakeholders in the Ondo Governorship election scheduled for 10th October 2020 of its preparedness for the exercise.

“In this vein, the Service will not only partner with sister security agencies but support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)to ensure that the election is hitch-free. It has also enjoined its personnel to remain professional while discharging their duties.

“The Service, therefore, urges all players in the electoral process to abide by the rules of the game. Persons and groups that may wish to engage in violent activities leading to a breakdown of law and order are advised to desist from such devious plans or be ready to face the full wrath of the law,” Afunanya warned.

