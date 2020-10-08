ONDO DECIDES: PSC sends observers to ensure police accountability

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja.

A high powered monitoring team from the Police Service Commission has been dispatched to the three Senatorial zones of Ondo State to monitor the conduct of Policemen on electoral duties during this Saturday’s Governorship election in the State.

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations said, “The team left Abuja with the Commission’s guidelines for policemen on election duties and a checklist to measure the level of compliance or not by these Policemen.

“The Commission is also setting up a Situation Room in Abuja to coordinate the activities of its staff monitors in Ondo State.

“Dedicated telephone lines have been provided for citizens of Ondo within or outside the State and other Nigerians interested in the election to send complaints of Police misconduct or exemplary behaviour.

“The numbers are: Ondo Central, 08060946930; Ondo North 08084385726; and Ondo South; 08065265651.

“The public can also reach the Situation Room in Abuja with these numbers: 08090976725; 08050517678 and 07034072677.

“The Commission will also participate in the Civil Society Situation Room in Akure and the Security Control room also in the State capital.

“The Commission wishes to advise all Policemen on electoral duty in Ondo State to observe all protocols, rules, and regulations guiding their operations.

“The Commission will sanction any Officer found wanting while on duty in the State.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: