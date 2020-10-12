ONDO DECIDES: Economic violence constitutes 58% against women in Ondo poll ― Stop- VAWIP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The convener of Stop Violence Against Women in Politics ( Stop- VAWIP) has said that economic violence constitute 58 % of the total number of violent incidents against women in the Saturday governorship election in Ondo state.

Also, it lamented that both physical, threat and Coercion incidents against women stood at 34.6% and 11.1% respectively.

Addressing a post-election press conference in Akure

Mrs Oluwatoba Olaifa of ( Stop – VAWIP) and Jonathan Obatola of Vote Not Fight (VNF), Austin Ogunleye of JDPC and Modupe Okekumata of Stop- VAWIP

said this in Akure while speaking on the incidence of gender based electoral violence in the last election in the state.

According to them, ” Economic Violence constituted about 57.7 % of the total number of recorded incidents of violence against women, this could be seen through reported cases of modernized-hawking vote-buying and selling that took place during the polls

” Physical violence constituted about 34.6% of the entire incidents, women voters were affected by bodily harm, assault, attacks, and were beaten during the election.

“Physical threat and Coercion constituted about 11.1% of the total number of recorded incidents of violence. Female voters were coerced mostly to vote for a particular candidate via threats to

According to them ” women experienced gender-based electoral violence in about 180 polling units across three 18 LGA, which represents 6% of the total polling units in Ondo.

” At Onisore– ldanre women (who were electoral officers, observers, and security agents) were held hostage for hours and were prevented from conducting the election by political party activists.

” In Unit 25, Ward5 Alaclosein Akure South LGA and F ambi Ward 4 and 5, there were cases of negligence by offduty security agents assigned to various polling units, engaged in the abuse of voters choice during the election. Analysis of Violence Against Women.

” The findings from the Survivors Service Centre raised concern on how women, who constitute over 49.2% of voters, were faced with barriers; such as the use of abuse to force women to vote for a candidate through vote-buying and selling, many faced physical violence during the elections.

“As well as intimidating and abusing women to vote for a candidate, the Survivor Centre also noted sporadic shootings, assault of women voters by party activists, election officials, and security agents as barriers to turnout by women voters.

They therefore recommended that “INEC, NOA and CSO’s should begin massive sensitization against abuse of voters choice, and men, and women should continue to reject vote-buying during elections.

“The National Assembly is also called upon to expedite action in reviewing the electoral act and constitution, to reform Nigeria’s electoral process to be more inclusive, secure, and transparent.

” We call on the Ondo State House of Assembly to, quickly review and enact the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) bill, to provide protection for women and ensure punishment for perpetrators of gender-based violence in the state.

“Political parties should desist from abusing voters’ choice which deters the full participation of women in politics.

” Security agents should sensitize their personnel on electoral offenses before subsequent deployment on electoral. Incidents of security agents aiding vote buying and selling should stop.

” Civil Society organizations, Media, National Orientation Agencies, and other stakeholders should continue their awareness-raising and their efforts of eradicating all forms of gender-based violence in the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: