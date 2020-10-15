Ondo: Choose path of truth, honour – NYSC State Coord charges Corps members

Kindly Share This Story:

Arogbonlo Israel

The Ondo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Grace Akpabio has admonished the corps members to choose the path of truth and honour in their future endeavours.

The State Coordinator made the admonition when she addressed the 2019 Batch ‘C’ (Stream 1) passing out corps members.

Speaking at the Zonal office where the low key ceremony for the Akure South Local Government took place in strict observance to COVID -19 protocols, Mrs. Akpabio said the huge investment by both the Federal Government and their respective families should not be in vain.

“My dear excellent Corps members, as you exit the mandatory national service today, it is imperative that you tow a path that will complement the distinguished status NYSC has conferred on you.

“You have done very well with your outstanding services at your respective places of primary assignment but the greater honour will come your way if you imbibe the lessons learnt during the service year.”

She said the country is looking up to them to make a difference and change the political landscape with their active participation in a process to entrench a better future for this country.

“You cannot stand aloof and expect miracles to happen in this country. You have to support the government of the day so that empowerment programmes and other interventions will take us to higher heights with your active participation in governance.

“The Federal Government under the present disposition has promulgated a law of not too young to run for the elective positions in the country, and your participation will reduce all the electoral malaise we are currently witnessing,” she said.

The NYSC boss said that exiting service is not yet time to say Uhuru ‘but a transition phase in your lives to squarely face the challenges the society may throw at you’.

“This is a period to soar higher like an eagle. Remember, no one takes the laurels and the accolades that follow the victory until you painstakingly brace all odds.”

In all, 1727 deserving corps members made of 831 males and 896 females will collect their Certificate of National Service (CNS) while four have their service extended for various infractions, and five will repeat the service for abscondment from service, subject to the approval of NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja.

On a sad note, three patriots lost their lives in the course of the service to the fatherland.

Vanguard News

