Ondo: APC alerts security agencies to violence threats by PDP, ZLP

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has raised the alarm about alleged threats of violence by the opposition, urging security agencies to provide adequate protection for voters.

APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena on Thursday noted that “the heightened threats of violence by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP and Zenith Labour Party ZLP in the lead up to the October 10 Governorship Election in Ondo State is aimed at causing voter apathy in the face of the unprecedented achievements of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who is standing for reelection”.

The statement said Akeredolu who is the governorship candidate of the APC is running for a second term buoyed by his administration’s first-term unparalleled and multi-sector achievements, cross-partisan support and widespread acceptance by the people of the Sunshine state.

“It is no surprise that days to the Ondo Governorship election, the APC continues to receive decampees mainly from the PDP, ZLP and other political parties in support of the reelection of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

“Using the last Edo Governorship election as a benchmark, the task before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and our security services is to ensure that valid votes count and the safety of the electorate is guaranteed”, the ruling party stated.

It said it is well aware of “plans by the PDP and ZLP to criminally influence the outcome of the October 10 Ondo Governorship election through violence and other ignominious and tired undemocratic tactics”.

“We must all be on guard to prevent this. APC’s resolve is unchanged. The will of the electorate must prevail. It is democratic and progressive”, it stated.

APC added that in critical sectors such as education, healthcare delivery, infrastructure development, security, youth empowerment and industrialization, Governor Akeredolu is positively redefining governance in Ondo State.

“Within 3½ years, Governor Akeredolu administration has taken Ondo state from zero to eight functional industries; worked on over 403 kilometers of roads; renovated 660 schools; rehabilitated 1928 rehabilitated boreholes providing portable water; generated over N2.2 billion internal revenue, representing 300% improvement from previous administration; cleared seven months salary backlog owed workers by his predecessor; upgraded the state’s security apparatus which has also benefited the South West zone and neighbouring Niger Delta states; ensured judicious use, probity and accountability of the state’s resources and ensured even spread in the allocation of state resources and projects.

“Governor Akeredolu’s administration has attracted multi-billion naira local and foreign direct investments to the state creating massive employment and boosting the state’s economy; signed into law, a contributory health insurance scheme which has enabled all classes of people in the state access to affordable health care services; successfully domesticated and is implementing the diversification and agriculture drive of the APC government through training, capacity building and a Public-Private Partnership which is gainfully engaging thousands of farmers and allied service providers.

“The APC thanks our supporters, members, and leaders, particularly our governors and president for standing firm and in unity behind our Party’s governorship candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu. We urge the Ondo Electorate to come out en masse and vote for Governor Akeredolu who is returning Ondo State to its deserved standing and consolidating on the landmark and progressive legacies of late Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, the first civilian governor of the state. A first good term deserves another”, the APC added.

