Ondo: Akeredolu under fire over comments on state of governance

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is trending on Twitter after a special interview programme on the state Radio, Sunshine 96.5fm, Alalaye on Thursday.

Akeredolu made some claims on the state of governance, his relationship with estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, and his predecessor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

Trending with the hashtag #AketiLied Twitter users accused the governor of being ‘economical’ with the truth on recruitment of workers by Mimiko, tuition fees payable in the state-owned tertiary institutions, state of the newly constructed roads, mother and child hospitals among others.

Below are some comments on Twitter:

@heisizumichaels Aketi said, ‘There’s 24/7 light in omotosho” Sir we have record of a protest due to lack of power supply at omotosho which was reported by TVC and others on August 25, 2020.”

@officialpelu “He said he met an empty treasury. That’s a big LIE Mr. Aketi, Why not tell us about the N25bn from Paris refund and FG reimbursement that came in the twilight of Mimiko’s 2nd term? As Governor-elect. ”

@anjola_15 “Aketi also said, “I built the Aboto water plant”. This is big scam… Sir Mimiko built, and you only started the reticulation and he has not made remarkable success of that.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

