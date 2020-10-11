Ondo 2020: Akeredolu wins in 13 of 16 LGAs results released by INEC

Kindly Share This Story:

…Two more to go ilaje, Ese-Odo LGAs

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the last Saturday governorship election in Ondo state has won in 13 of the16 councils results so far declared by INEC.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede won in three council areas.

However, the Zenith Labour Party candidate and the deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi has not won in any of the local government council results so far announced by INEC.

The results from Ese- Odo and Ilaje council areas are yet to be announced.

Councils won by Akeredolu include, Owo, Ose, ldanre, Okitipupa, lrele, Ondo West, Ondo East, Odigbo, Akoko South West, Akoko South East, Akoko North East, Akoko North West and Ile-Oluji/ Okeigbo.

Jegede won only in Akure South, Akure North and lfedore council areas.

In the latest result released by the Chief Returning Officer, who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of lbadan, Prof Abel ldowu Olayinka said that Akeredolu of the APC scored 23,571 votes in Odigbo council area while Jegede of the PDP polled 9,485 and Ajayi of the ZLP 6,540 votes.

