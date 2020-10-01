OluwaGlass revived,investors already paid first Instalment – Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday, told the youth of the Sunshine State that the focus of his second term is to create jobs through industrialisation, entrepreneurship development, seaport and Bitumen exploration.

He also disclosed that the moribund OluwaGlass, Igbokoda, in Ilaje Local Government Area of the State, has been resuscitated, stating that the investor the state government is partnering with has paid the first instalment of the funds needed to turn OluwaGlass to the status of its founding fathers.

Speaking at an interactive session with the members of the Youth and Students Mobilization of his campaign organisation at the International Event Center (The Dome), Igbatoro Road, Akure, Akeredolu announced that his administration will establish the Ondo State Youth Entrepreneurship Development Agency to see to the policy of job creation through youth entrepreneurship, if reelected.

In his words, Akeredolu, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), said “When I was sworn in 2017, the first executive bill I sent to the Ondo State House of Assembly was the establishment of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA) to see to the policy of investment promotion, business development and wealth creation in our state.

“Today, through ONDIPA, Ondo has moved from number 34 to number 16 in the ease of doing business in Nigeria. By the grace of Almighty God, the Ore Industrial Park is a creation of ONDIPA under the leadership of Boye Oyewumi”, He said.

Facing the youth, who are mostly students leaders, Akeredolu continued “I am pleased to inform this gathering that through the efforts of ONDIPA, the moribund OluwaGlass at Igbokaoda is back. The Investor has paid full installments of the company, by the grace of God, the reconstruction of the firm will start within the next few months.

“Therefore, as ONDIPA is working on investment drive and business development, what we will be doing in our second term is to establish the Ondo State Youth Entrepreneurs Agency to help raise young entrepreneurs who will create jobs for graduates. We can not afford to remain a civil service State because the syatem is overbloated.

“Youth are the future of tomorrow, it is important that we invest greatly in them. Leadership is not exclusive to governance alone, so when they say leaders of tomorrow, it’s not about politics alone. You can be leaders in the Agricultural sector, in entrepreneurship, in entertainment etc.

“Let me say very pointedly that I am coming back to ensure that the dream of Ondo State to have a sea port becomes a reality. I am seeking reelection to build an Ondo State that will create jobs through industrialisation, entrepreneurship development, sea port and Bitumen exploration.

” I am also working very hard to ensure that the Akure Airport is upgraded to an international airport. We can, Yes, We Can” , Akeredolu concluded.

In his remarks, the chairman, Youth and Students Mobilization Committee of the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Mr. Akinrinsola Odunayo, charged students across the state to vote massively for Akeredolu so that he can consolidate his plans on wealth creation, stating that “there is development today in Lagos because of continuity”.

“Four years is not enough, we need to come around to help Mr. Governor to consolidate on his current achievements in the State. Lagos State is what it is today because there’s continuity in the state.

“Akeredolu is the man to lead Ondo State to her Cannan Land for he has given us a reason. Ondo State is currently on the path of transformation and renewal. Akeredolu is building us, and he is giving us a reason to be optimistic about what the future brings.” Akinrinsola, said.

Kindly Share This Story: