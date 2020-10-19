Oleh massacre: Joel-Onowakpo calls for arrest of perpetrators

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gab Ejuwa

ASABA—Former candidate for the House of Representatives, Isoko Federal Constituency, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, has called on the Delta State government and security agents to, as a matter of urgency, fish out the those responsible for the killing of nine persons at Oleh, recently.

Thomas, in a statement, condemned the murder of nine persons by yet-to-be-identified assailants in the oil-bearing community of Oleh in Delta State.

The deceased were reportedly killed in their farms located between Oleh and Ozoro Road in the wake of the festering land dispute between Oleh and Ozoro, both oil-producing communities in the state on Friday.

Reacting to the killings, Onowakpo, in his Twitter post, called on the Delta State Government and security agencies to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killings with a view of fishing out the perpetrators.

He wrote: “What has happened in the Isoko ethnic nationality where unknown persons killed over nine indigenes of Oleh community in the cruelest manner as a result of land dispute is condemnable.

“This is alien to the Isoko people and should be condemned by all well-meaning persons. I am appealing to the state government and the security agencies to get to the root of this immediately to avoid a complete breakdown of law and order.”

Saying that the incident was condemnable, Onowakpo, condoled the bereaved families and appealed to residents of both communities to remain calm and allow government handle the situation to avoid breakdown of law and order.

