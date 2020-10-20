Okowa mourns Warri industrialist, Temile

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has condoled with the Temile family and the Warri Kingdom on the passing of renowned industrialist and community leader, Chief E. A. Temile.

Temile, who is Esama of Warri, reportedly passed on peacefully on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 84.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday in Asaba, Okowa also commiserated with the Itsekiri people and recalled that the late Octogenarian was an industrialist of repute, reputed to be one of the highest employers of labour in Warri and beyond.

He said that the deceased was a worthy statesman and philanthropist, who excelled in business and service to his people.

According to the governor, late Temile was an accomplished businessman who founded E.A. Temile & Sons Dev. Co. Ltd, his 46-year-old business empire, from the scratch.

He said “on behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of an illustrious son of Itsekiri land and an accomplished businessman, Chief E.A. Temile.

“He was an elder statesman whose demise leaves a huge leadership vacuum on the Itsekiri people and his flourishing business, which he founded in 1974.

“He was a community leader of immense repute and lived a life of great accomplishments.

“As a successful entrepreneur, the late Chief E.A. Temile contributed huge resources to the development of Warri and the people through his passionate philanthropy and business activities.

“With extensive experience in various sectors of the oil and gas industry, with particular interest in the offshore shipping and logistics, the Company has contributed immensely to the provision of jobs for the people.

“His contributions to the growth of the oil industry and development of Warri, Itsekiri nation, Delta and Nigeria, will remain very visible in generations to come,’’ he said.

The governor prayed to God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family to bear the loss.

