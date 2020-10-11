Okowa Governorship and Delta North

Kindly Share This Story:

NORBERT CHIAZOR

Delta state is defined by complex ethnicity. Five distinct groups- Anioma, Itsekiri, Urhobo, Ijaw and Isoko form its structural identity. Each with sub-clusters except the Itsekiris, Izons and Isokos who are largely homogeneous.

Anioma, home to Delta North senatorial district is a loose coalition of the cultural quadrants of Aniocha, Oshimili, Ika and Ndokwa propounded by political potentate Late Dennis Osadebay first premier of Midwest region. Urhobos are credited with 24 aboriginal classifications with Okpe as the largest.

This explains why ethnicity is so pronounced in Delta. It is indeed miniature Nigeria which is characterized by over 250 tribal groups.

Also read:

Heterogeneity has spurned ethnic mistrust among Deltans since the 1991 state creation. But beginning from 1999, the rotation of governorship seat in Delta was conceived among the three senatorial districts of Delta central, Delta South and Delta North.

Delta central got the gubernatorial slot as Chief James Ibori served for eight years from 1999- 2007 and handed over to Delta south through Dr Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan,2007 -2015.

But stiff opposition fueled by political subterfuge greeted the turn of Delta North almost to a brick wall. Three factors- the tenacity of Anioma people, goodwill of Deltans and divine providence combined to break down what seemed like an iron curtain against the quest of Delta North.

It took the mythic destiny of one man, Ifeanyi Okowa to consummate the search for Anioma governorship of Delta on 29th May 2015.

His re-election in 2019 towards eight years marked the balance of power in Delta.

Okowa has a subtle carriage. Never a boisterous being. He is not a dove. Mortal frailties do not permit such adulation. But Okowa has self-worth. When he served as Senator from 2011, he made interesting headlines and came back without scandal. As governor, the Urhobos love him as much as the Isokos, Icons, Itsekiris and the Aniomas. He appeals to the sensibilities of Deltans.

Even Anioma collective quest for power shift in 2014 was Okowa’ s fortune. He never made an issue over it.

That he emerged the first choice of his cultural group Anioma among over 21 aspirants and overwhelmingly won the PDP governorship ticket on December 8, 2014, against all odds, was by the strength of character blessed with divine grace.

Today Okowa is on the saddle. Delta North never had so good. Asaba the Delta state capital is basking in rapid urbanization. From powerful drainage projects, glittering tar on dozens of Intracity roads, street beautification to the historic court of appeal complex and landmark secretariat on Maryam Babangida way, Okowa has dressed up Asaba to the natty spectacle.

The Asaba airport initiated by his predecessor Uduaghan had been remodelled and transformed by Okowa into an enchanting panorama of international landing pad to welcome the biggest of planes and sundry trans -world airliners. Today it is a tourist destination and business hub, catering for thousands of travellers especially in the south tip and southeastern axis.

Across towns and villages in Delta North, Okowa has earned a good name. Rows of Roads have emerged here and there linking several communities like pulsating arteries.

Agbor which was almost submerged in erosion before the coming of Okowa is now a charming city bedecked with an expansive dual carriageway. Whenever the sun goes down, a burst of street lights cascades on the city, illuminating a radiant vision of sunshine like seasonal summer.

Okpanam, Ogwashi Uku Issele Uku, as well as Ndokwa area and other satellite settlements are emerging with new amenities particularly roads.

One of the roads is particularly iconic but unsung because of its remote location. Idumuje Unor – Idumuje ugboko road had existed as a jagged narrow footpath for centuries since the evolution of Idumuje until the Okowa administration reconstructed it to a smooth pleasurable way.

The “roadmaster” is at work not just in Delta North but across Delta.

That is how it should be. Delta North deserves a lifeline under Okowa. History favours him as the first Delta governor of Anioma origin. The people are all proud of him. He saved Anioma from ridicule. He gave Anioma self-identity. He brought peace, unity and sense of self belonging to all Deltans. He made Delta the common patrimony of all Deltans. With Okowa it is farewell to hegemony, wether from Delta central, Delta South or Delta North. Forever!

There is work, much work to be done. Okowa may not have changed Anioma communities into ultra-modern megacities, but Delta North is no longer a metaphor of lamentable neglect. The governor’s efforts deserve a festival of drum beats.

Chiazor is Special Assistant to Governor Okowa on Media.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: