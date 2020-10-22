Oheno ventures gives free empowerment training to over 200 youths in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

As the Nigerian economy continues to dwindle, the country has actually experienced rapid growth as regards to numbers of unemployed youths roaming the streets.

A young Anambra born Philanthropist & Entrepreneur by name Engr. Henry Ekene Okpala (Oheno Ventures Multi Links Company) had mapped out plans to render free professional training to 200 youths on Painting & Wallpaper Installation in Anambra state.

Engr. Henry who is one of young Patriotic Nigerians who desires to make great impacts by giving Life, Hope and Opportunity to the Nigerian Youths as well creating further self job oriented empowerment to other youths with great zeal of having a better life.

Addressing gentlemen of the press during a private interview at his business office in Awka, Engr. Henry said that he chose to train these youths so that they will be of great value to the society.

In his words; countless number of youths lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Oheno Ventures Multi Links Company is set to give professional training to 200 youths on wallpaper installation, installation of wall panels, paintings and other interior decoration arts. With this opportunity after being professional trained you will be examined to then Officially be part of Oheno Ventures Multi Links Interior Team Workers. We are open to creating jobs for young people in this several listed field of occupation and our training to be part of our company team is absolutely free.

Oheno Ventures Multi Links Company is a Wallpaper Brand which features in interior decorations and several other home decorations which connects to sales and installations of 3d wallpapers, Wall panels ,paintings and other interior arts.

From press gatherings, this training will feature experts and artisans who will professionally train and coach the youths.

Engr. Henry Ekene Okpala advised youths from Anambra state who are willing and ready to apply for these free training to become part of Oheo Ventures Multi Links be rest assured of gainful employments after the training.

