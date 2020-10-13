Ohaneze Ndigbo Youths World-wide commend IGP for disbanding SARS

Kindly Share This Story:

Ohaneze Youths the umbrella association of all youths of Ohanaeze both at home and in diaspora has commended the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu for what it described as his decisive and prompt response in disbanding special anti robbery squad (SARS) department of Nigerian Police force.

The group in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 equally commended the IGP for not suppressing the genuine concern of Nigerians eve as the group called on the Nigerian government to embark on comprehensive reforms that would bring police operations in conformity with global practices.

The group in the statement issued by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Engr. Obinna Adibe said:

“We indeed commend the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu for his prompt response when the need arose to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

“Indeed, against the idea that Nigerian authorities do not pay heed to public demands, IGP Adamu has proved us wrong and this is indeed a development that would put him in the positive side of history.

“We indeed commend him and his management team that may have contributed towards this decision that if not taken and given the global attention that the campaign has taken, would have dented the image of Nigeria almost beyond repair.

“We can only imagine the pictures and images of police fighting protesters that would have been circulating the world now, but all that has been obviated by the proactive stance of the IGP.”

While commending Ohanaeze Youths for their patriotic stance on the issue, the group said:

“We equally applaud Ohaneze Youths and indeed all youths in the country for their patriotic zeal in rising against human right abuses and injustice wherever they are found.

“We hereby call on Nigerian government to embark on comprehensive reform of the Nigerian police force so as to bring police operations in conformity with modern policing devoid of human s violations.”

