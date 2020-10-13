Ohanaeze calls for collaboration to fight against rape

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Women Wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called for collaboration among all stakeholders in the fight against sexual assault and gender-based violence as well as injustice against the girl child in the country.

Joining other stakeholders to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, they called on women all over the world to rise up and talk against the pervasive violations of human rights particularly against female children.

Speaking, the Women leaders, Lagos State Chapter of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Women Wing, Mrs Violet Uche Obiora, lamented that women are not only victims of gender inequality but other injustice, victimization, assault, rape, discrimination, segregation, marginalization, oppression, exploitation, abuse, violence, inhuman values, trafficking, sexual harassment among others.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, women wing stand to give hope and raise fighters together with us that will stand to speak out and defeat those wicked act against girl children and women. “We stand for support and justice for every girl or woman that is or was abused, raped and assaulted.

“Every girl and woman ought to be celebrated; the girl must be encouraged to find her voice and live free of violence and discrimination and have a fair chance to reach her potential.

“We have decided to focus on the issue of sexual violence and harassment and how we as a society should continue to expose these crimes in our communities hence the international day of the girl child.

“The most pervasive form of human rights abuse is violence against women including domestic violence, sexual abuse, rape, forced prostitution, female genital mutilation, and murder among others.

“It is high time we stopped turning a blind eye to this injustice as injustice against one woman is an injustice against all women.

“Women are the best managers because we are created, built and endowed with great potentials. Rape is a pandemic destroying the womenfolk and girl child”, she said.

The National Secretary, Women wing, Lady Ada Ofoegbu called on government at all levels to ensure documentation of cases of victims of rape. It is better to report so as to bring perpetrators to book.

In her contribution, Barr. Agubuzor Nkechi noted that the Lagos State government has set up a sexual offence court as part of the fight against rape and sexual abuse against woman and girl- child.

Also, Mrs Ogele Eucharia, Acting financial secretary urged women to always report cases of rape and sexual assault. She also noted that parents should give equal treatment to both the female and male children so as to give them a sense of belonging.

