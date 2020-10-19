OGUN: TRACE records 132 auto accidents, 53 deaths in nine months

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps TRACE, on Monday, said it recorded a total number of 132 auto accidents and 53 deaths within a space of nine months in the year 2020.

According to the traffic agency, the figures were recorded between January and September.

TRACE Director, Traffic Planning Research and Statistics, Commander Ajayi- Michael Babatunde who disclosed this in a statement, said out of the fatalities, 40 males were dead while the remaining 13 were females.

As for auto accidents, he said motor vehicles recorded 111 while motorcycles recorded only 21.

Similarly, the Commander said during the incidents, a total number of 173 people were injured: 102 were males while 71 were females.

Giving the breakdown of the causes of the auto accidents, Trace said 46.13% were caused by overspeeding, 22.88% caused by dangerous driving, 10.68% was caused by bad tyres and the remaining 6.94% was by driving against traffic.

Vanguard

