Offset workers’ debt profile, striking Kwara Express staff beg Gov AbdulRazaq

By Demola Akinyemi

The embattled staff of Kwara Express, transport company owned by the government have appealed to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to offset their debt profile of N36.9m which include three months staff salary, cooperative deduction, MDG deduction among others.

The staff had embarked on series of protests in the recent time over their demands from the management, a development that has led to the temporary closure of the transport company by the management.

Detachments of anti riot police team, Civil defence officers were serially used by the management to dispersed the protesting staff before they went on strike.

The strike is still in force as at the time of filing this report.

The striking workers under the aegis of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, Kwara State chapter in a statement issued by its Chairman Comrade AbdulGaniyu Salman and Comrade Saliu Suleiman respectively made available to journalists in Ilorin also urged the governor to improve their condition of service.

Other demands of the workers include, “to grant vehicles into their fleet of operation; total rehabilitation/renovation of the whole dilapidated structures.”

The rest are, “to revert the repealed edict so that the organisation can move back to Ministry of Works and Transport.”

