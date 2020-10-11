Odekpe community celebrates Nigeria @ 60 in grand style

Kindly Share This Story:

Odekpe Community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State celebrated this year Nigeria’s independent anniversary with a regatta Carnival title ‘youth participation in good governance ‘Sponsored by the Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano,Barr Nonso Henry Nwaebili in a stylish way.

Nwaebili said the large turnout and beautiful displays in the shores of Odekpe has established that those without Culture have no identity.

“In a special way I want to thank His Excellency Sir Dr Willie M Obiano the security alert Governor of Anambra State for providing a safe and enabling enviroment for this display of culture and show of tourism window. Also the Hon Commisioner for Arts, Culture and tourism Dr Christian Madubuko for owning the event, this is a clear signal that the door to nautical tourism in Anambra is finally open.

“I also want to thank my beloved mother Rt Hon Princess Chinwe Nwaebili the Former Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly for setting the pace, God bless you” he added.

