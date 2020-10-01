Obaseki assures incentives, durable infrastructure for private investors, as entertainment centre opens in Benin

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has assured durable infrastructure, security and other incentives to ensure the influx of private investors and boost economic activity in the state.

The governor said this while commissioning a multi-purpose entertainment center, DD Dynasty along Agbor Road, Benin City, state capital.

Obaseki assured business owners in the state that he will continue to support private investment in innovative and genuine ventures so they can contribute their quota to the development of the state.

According to him, “Government will continue to support private individuals who have innovative ideas and want to invest honestly. Ours is to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state. That is why we will not allow lions and tigers to operate in the state because they will disturb businesses.

ALSO READ:

“For us, entertainment is a priority. Edo people dominate the entertainment industry and as a government, we will continue to encourage investors to locate in Edo. This is a good example of businesses we would like to see in Edo.

“I know you have challenges in electricity supply and we are already working on it in the state to enable us to give businesses like yours stable electricity. The least we can do as a government is to give you the infrastructure and provide security for people to come and enjoy themselves in facilities like this.”

He added: “We are a government that understands the pain of business people and how difficult it is for them to make money. Our responsibility is to help you make money. There is nothing wrong with helping citizens to be rich. We are here to support our citizens in business and make them rich in the process.”

Chairman and Managing Director of DD Dynasty, Chief Lady Doris Obor, thanked the governor for gracing the occasion and commissioning the facility.

She said a facility is a place where people will come to enjoy themselves and have fun after a hard day’s job, adding “The center has state-of-the-art facilities for the people to relax and enjoy life.”

The governor was also at the service of songs for the late Madam Janet Ozemwongie Imasuen, who died at the age of 88 years. Late Madam Imasuen is the mother of Rt. Revd. Peter Imasuen, Bishop of Benin Diocese of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

Speaking on behalf of the family, Bishop Imasuen thanked all that were present at the event and said his mother did a lot to raise her children in the way of the Lord and her absence will be greatly missed by the family as the vacuum left behind is too large to be filled.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: