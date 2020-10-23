Kindly Share This Story:

Former Heads of State, Friday commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for addressing Nigerians yesterday.

Buhari had Thursday night addressed Nigerians over the lingering #ENDSARS protests, advising youths to discontinue with their campaign.

In his speech Buhari vowed to preserve the unity of the country and improve good governance and democratic process.

“Let me at this point reaffirm the Federal Government’s commitment to preserving the unity of this country. We will continue to improve good governance and our democratic process, including through sustained engagement.

“We shall continue to ensure that liberty and freedom, as well as the fundamental rights of all citizens are protected”. Part of his speech read.

However, discussing with Buhari in a virtual meeting, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Chief Ernest Shonekan, Gen. Abulsalami Abubakar, and former President Goodluck Jonathan, commended him for speaking to Nigerians.

”I commend the speech of last night. The nation had been waiting. You made points that I believe need to be commended. Peaceful demonstration is part of democratic practice.

“The demands of the genuine protesters were accepted, and you are working on implementation. We commend you,” former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said.

The former heads of state were unanimous in their view that generation of employment and growing the economy including through direct foreign investments were critical to checking youth restiveness.

They also expressed their condolences to the bereaved families of civilians, policemen and soldiers killed as a result of the violent protest, and reaffirmed the commitment to respect the fundamental rights of citizens, including for peaceful protest as enshrined in the Constitution.

The former Heads of State also condemned the divisive and inciting pronouncements of separatists, and were of the opinion that such acts should be stopped.

Equally, the former Leaders commended the actions taken by Governors to address the demands of the ENDSARS protesters and their efforts to check the excesses of those who perpetrated violent acts and conduct.

Finally, they called on youths to pursue peaceful means, in seeking redress through engagement with Government and encouraged further conversation with the youths and other stakeholders in the country.

