NUT hails Buhari’s approval of new salary structure for teachers

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos State Branch, Mr Adedoyin Adesina on Monday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of new salary structure for teachers nationwide.

Buhari, in his message to mark this year’s World Teachers’ Day in Lagos, directed the immediate review of teachers’ wages nationwide for improved service delivery in the sector.

President Buhari also used the occasion to announce the increase of teachers’ retirement age from 35 years to 40 years.

Represented by the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu, Buhari ordered the Minister to facilitate the implementation of the new teachers’ salary scheme, saying that the gesture was to encourage teachers to deliver better services to their pupils and students.

The Lagos State NUT chairman, Adesina, expressed delight with the development, saying it would boost teachers morale and ensure efficient service delivery.

Adesina told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that he was proud of Mr President’s directive.

“This is a major change in the face of our education; the decision by Mr President would go a long way in making teachers do credibly well and effectively turn out good results.

“It is a welcome development because when teachers spend more years in their work they age with grace and become more experienced to give their very best.

“Indeed, the decision would change the face of teaching in Nigeria, because teachers have in the past not been catered for by past administrations,’’ Adesina said.

