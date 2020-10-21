NUPENG describes shooting of  unarmed protesters at Lekki Toll gate as barbaric

Kindly Share This Story:

…Asks oil workers to be on alert for directives

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has condemned Tuesday night shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll gate, describing it as barbaric.

The Union has asked members to stay calm and await further directives from its leadership.

A statement by NUPENG’s President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, respectively read in part:

“The leadership of NUPENG views the gory images of Tuesday night (20/10/2020) shootings of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate with sadness, heavy hearts and deep concerns. Without any iota of doubt, the unfortunate incident fall short of any acceptable minimum global and civilized standards of managing peaceful Protest in any democratic system.

“Our hearts bleeds for our youths who lost their lives or got injured in that senseless action of the armed security agents of government. Our deepest thoughts and prayers to their families as well.

“We ask our members nationwide to stay calm and safe at their various workplaces and be on alert as the leadership reviews the situation.

Our Solidarity remains constant for the Union makes us strong.”

