By Sylvester Kwentua

Why has the president not declared a state of emergency yet over the anti SARS protest? This is one question Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim is asking. She probably is also wondering why the presidency has not spoken a word yet regarding the protest.

Posting on Instagram, The award-winning actress who sometime last year said she won’t be able to have children because she removed her womb posted “There is unrest in the country. Nigerians are on the streets begging for their lives and the @NGRPresident is not declaring a state of emergency? Wow.”

Fans however, do not agree with her submission. These are some replies from them.

@zebracrosin asked “Do you really want a State of Emergency declared or it’s just big empty English.”

Another fan @Pharez85 replied “No be today something”.

Nse Ikpe-Etim is a Nollywood actress who has paid her dues in the industry. Nse Ikpe-Etim came into limelight in 2008 for her role in ‘Reloaded’. She was also nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in ‘Reloaded’ and ‘Mr and Mrs’ at the 5th and 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards respectively.

Vanguard

