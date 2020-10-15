NSE backs APWEN on promoting STEM among female pupils

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, Engr. Babagana Mohammed, FNSE, has reiterated unflinching support for the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN, noting that since inception, the association has continually promoted engineering careers among female pupils.

Speaking during the national conference of the association graced by over 1000 women engineers on virtual and physical platforms, Mohammed disclosed that the robust partnership with various organizations in training by the women engineers is highly commendable.

On the theme, “The Dynamics of Engineering Education for Sustainable Economic Development ‘’, he said, the society has at various points noted the relevance of engineering education to the speedy industrialisation of the country.

“We are witnesses to the fact that many countries that were referred to as third world countries years back including India, Korea Republic and China have now become economically buoyant, essentially because of the quality engineering education, the evolution of good policies combined with deliberate steps towards strengthening their engineering capabilities”, he said.

In her address, the President of APWEN, Engr., Funmilola Ojelade, disclosed that engineering education keeps changing as well as the world keeps evolving.

She frowned that, if there is no sustainable development, the world will come to an end.

“How can we nurture our engineering education such that the development of nations, countries, and economy will be sustainable”, she asked

On COVID-19, she explained that engineering education can survive during a pandemic and beyond.

“Everything we are doing is towards increasing the numerical strength of women engineers”, she added.

In his contribution, the Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE-VI, Branch, Engr., John Audu, FNSE, commended the female engineers for the innovative ideas since their establishment.

He called on the female engineers to take advantage of the opportunities in the technological space of the country and by extension, sub-Sahara African.

His words:“Engineering women are smart, young and energetic and they need to channel their energy to solutions that would address fundamental challenges in our society.

“As a country, we need to have deliberate policies that will ensure a minimum percentage of women in critical positions.

“Organisations and governments should come up with policies that would empower women to take up positions so that the younger generations will be encouraged.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: